South Korea fines Google $32 million for squeezing out rival

Bloomberg
Apr 11, 2023 / 09:28 AM IST

Google tried to block Korean platform rival One Store Co.’s business development, Korea’s Fair Trade Commission said in an e-mailed statement Tuesday.

South Korea fined Alphabet Inc.’s Google 42.1 billion won ($32 million) for using its clout in the mobile app market to squeeze out a rival, as scrutiny intensifies on the software giant’s bid to expand its global reach.

Google tried to block Korean platform rival One Store Co.’s business development, Korea’s Fair Trade Commission said in an e-mailed statement Tuesday. Google allegedly asked Korea’s major game companies including NCSoft Corp. and Netmarble Corp., as well as smaller firms and Chinese companies, to exclusively release their new games in Google’s Play Store, in return for Google promoting their games and providing further support abroad.

Google featuring a game on its top pages was seen as crucial for Korean game companies’ success in expanding overseas, where many of their games’ visibility is low, the FTC said.

Such actions by Google began in June 2016, when One Store started in Korea and continued through April 2018, when the watchdog launched the probe, the regulator said. Those activities hindered One Store’s ability to attract new games and resulted in a drop in sales during the period, it said. Google earned around 1.8 trillion won in sales through this activity, the FTC estimated.