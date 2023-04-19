 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Snap says Snapchat+ has 3 million paid subscribers

Reuters
Apr 19, 2023 / 10:58 PM IST

The number of subscribers for Snapchat+ indicates the company is seeing success at a time when social media platforms are increasingly seeking to charge users for certain features.

Snap Inc on Wednesday said its subscription service Snapchat+ now has 3 million users, as the tech company aims to diversify its business.

Snapchat+, which launched last year for $3.99 per month, has been a key part of the company's efforts to expand its revenue beyond digital advertising, which is struggling as some brands cut marketing budgets amid concerns about the economy.

Snap announced the milestone at its Partner Summit on Wednesday, an annual event where it reveals new features for users, content creators and advertisers on its photo messaging app.

