 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

Russia Ukraine Conflict: Who bombed the Nord Stream gas pipelines last September and why?

Sandipan Deb
Mar 12, 2023 / 01:03 PM IST

Washington alleged that the bombings were the work of Moscow. Moscow pointed its finger at Britain and the United States. Germany, Denmark and Sweden set up a joint investigation, but refused to allow Russia to participate. Some sections say pro-Ukranian groups did it.

Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Seymour Hersh's investigative report, published on his Substack blog, says that the bombing of Nord Stream pipelines was ordered by US President Joe Biden, and the planning had begun months before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. (Photo: AFP)

A few days ago, the New York Times (NYT) carried a news report, quoting unnamed American intelligence officials, that a “pro-Ukrainian group” had been behind the bombing of the Nord Stream gas pipelines last September. Simultaneously, the German newspaper Die Zeit claimed that a team of six—five men and a woman—had hired a yacht from the Polish coast and carried out the operation.

The Nord Streams are giant pipelines that pass under the Baltic Sea to carry Russian gas to Western Europe. Nord Stream 1 was the principal source of gas for Germany. Nord Stream 2 was never commissioned due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The explosions crippled the lines, perhaps forever, since there has been no talk of repairing and reviving them, and Western Europe has been dramatically reducing its dependence on Russian gas.

The bombings were followed by accusations and counter-accusations. Washington alleged that they were the work of Moscow. Moscow pointed its finger at Britain and the United States. Germany, Denmark and Sweden set up a joint investigation, but refused to allow Russia to participate. Nothing has been revealed about what the investigators found, if anything. Russia has repeatedly demanded a neutral probe supervised by the United Nations.

The allegation that Russia would have bombed its own pipelines, in which it had invested billions of dollars, makes no logical sense. In fact, Vladimir Putin had switched off gas supplies through Nord Stream 1 and the new pipeline hadn't carried any yet. Why would he then destroy them? After all, resumption of gas supplies was the biggest bargaining chip Putin held for pressuring Europe to in turn convince Ukraine to come to the negotiating table.