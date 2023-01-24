 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Russia says it is working hard to resolve Armenia-Azerbaijan dispute

Reuters
Jan 24, 2023 / 05:29 PM IST

The mountainous route across Azerbaijan has been blocked since Dec. 12, when protesters claiming to be environmental activists stopped traffic by setting up tents.

Russia said on Tuesday it was working hard to resolve a dispute between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the Lachin corridor, the sole road linking Armenia to the Armenian-populated enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh.

The mountainous route across Azerbaijan has been blocked since Dec. 12, when protesters claiming to be environmental activists stopped traffic by setting up tents. Some 120,000 ethnic Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh depend on it for supplies of food, fuel and medicine.

The standoff has raised international concern, with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken calling on Monday for the immediate reopening of the route.

Russian is the main power broker in the region and has peacekeeping troops stationed along the Lachin corridor. Their failure to reopen it is a source of frustration for Armenia.