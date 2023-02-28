 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rupert Murdoch acknowledges Fox News hosts endorsed election fraud falsehoods

New York Times
Feb 28, 2023 / 09:35 AM IST

Rupert Murdoch | News Corporation - (Image: Reuters)

Rupert Murdoch, chair of the conservative media empire that owns Fox News, acknowledged in a deposition that several hosts for his networks promoted the false narrative that the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump, and that he could have stopped them but didn’t, court documents released Monday showed.

“They endorsed,” Murdoch said under oath in response to direct questions about Fox hosts Sean Hannity, Jeanine Pirro, Lou Dobbs and Maria Bartiromo, according to a legal filing by Dominion Voting Systems. “I would have liked us to be stronger in denouncing it in hindsight,” he added, while also disclosing that he was always dubious of Trump’s claims of widespread voter fraud.

At the same time, he rejected the accusation that Fox News as a whole had endorsed the stolen election narrative.

Murdoch’s remarks, which he made last month as part of Dominion’s $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox, added to the evidence that Dominion has accumulated as it tries to prove its central allegation: The people running the country’s most popular news network knew Trump’s claims of voter fraud in the 2020 election were false but broadcast them anyway in a reckless pursuit of ratings and profit.