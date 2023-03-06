 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rishi Sunak unveils new framework to make UK science & tech superpower

PTI
Mar 06, 2023 / 05:44 PM IST

The British Indian leader said the new Science and Technology Framework is designed to challenge every part of government to better put the UK at the forefront of global science and technology this decade through 10 key actions, creating a coordinated cross-government approach.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Monday launched a new framework through his newly created ministry 'the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology' as part of a vision to cement the UK’s place as a science and technology superpower by 2030.

Downing Street said that the framework will work alongside a raft of new measures backed by over GBP 370 million in funding to boost investment in innovation, bring the world's best talent to the UK, and seize the potential of ground-breaking new technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI).

”Trailblazing science and innovation have been in our DNA for decades. But in an increasingly competitive world, we can only stay ahead with focus, dynamism and leadership,” said Sunak.