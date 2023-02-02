 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rishi Sunak marks 100 days as UK PM with pledge to deliver change

Feb 02, 2023 / 05:22 PM IST

The UK's first Indian-origin Prime Minister took charge at 10 Downing Street a day after Diwali last year on October 25 in the wake of intense political turmoil following the unceremonious exit of his predecessors  party-gate scandal-hit Boris Johnson and the country's shortest-serving Prime Minister Liz Truss.

Rishi Sunak marked his 100th day in office as the first non-white British Prime Minister on Thursday with a slick new video for social media pledging to deliver change, amidst multiple challenges, including spiralling inflation.

Since then, Sunak has laid out his top priorities with a particular focus on cutting soaring inflation to tackle the crippling cost of living crisis in the aftermath of the Covid pandemic and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

"Others may talk about change. I will deliver it," he wrote on Twitter on Thursday.