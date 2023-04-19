 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ray Dalio set to open branch of family office in Abu Dhabi

Apr 19, 2023 / 01:14 PM IST

Ray Dalio plans to set up a branch of his family office in Abu Dhabi, part of the hedge fund billionaire’s deeper push into the Middle East.

The Bridgewater Associates founder has cultivated a close relationship with the United Arab Emirates leadership over several decades and the new setup in the country’s capital builds upon the Dalio Family Office’s existing hubs in the US and Singapore, according to people familiar with the matter.

The new office will be located in Abu Dhabi Global Market, the international financial free zone in the emirate, which has wooed a cadre of big hedge funds, venture capital firms and crypto companies this past year.

Plans are underway to bring in a team of experienced investment professionals to lead the arm of the family office, said the people, who requested anonymity as the matter is private.