Putin’s own military might stop him if tries to order a nuclear first strike: former US Ambassador

Pranay Sharma
Feb 24, 2023 / 02:23 PM IST

Melvyn Levitsky talks about the Ukraine war and how a settlement could be reached, and Russia’s future relations with the United States and Europe.

Ambassador Melvyn Levitsky, a retired US diplomat, is an established name in Russian and East European Affairs.

Note to readers: This is the third in a series of interviews with strategic experts on the implications of Russia's war on Ukraine that's ongoing for a year.

As the Ukraine war enters its second year and Russia withdraws from the new START treaty, there are renewed concerns about whether the conflict could turn into a nuclear war. American President Joe Biden’s recent visit to Kyiv to show the United States’ commitment to Ukraine indicates stepped-up support from NATO and a long war. Ambassador Melvyn Levitsky, a retired US diplomat, is an established name in Russian and East European Affairs. He is currently Professor of International Policy and Practice at the Gerald R. Ford School of Public Policy in the University of Michigan. Levitsky spoke to Pranay Sharma about the war and Russia’s future relations with the United States and Europe. Excerpts from the interview:

What did US President Joe Biden’s recent visit to Ukraine signify?