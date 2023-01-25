 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
President Biden re-nominates Indian-American attorney Arun Subramanian to US District Judge in New York

Jan 25, 2023 / 09:35 PM IST

One of his victories include securing more than USD 400 million for state and federal governments through a lawsuit connected to Novartis Pharmaceuticals

US President Joe Biden has re-nominated Indian American attorney Arun Subramanian to be district judge for the Southern District of New York.

A communication on Subramanian's nomination was sent to the Senate by the White House along with other judicial nominations.

He was first nominated by the president last September and a confirmation hearing for him was held by the Senate Judiciary Committee on December 13.

Introducing him before the Senate Judiciary Committee during his confirmation hearing on December 13, Senate Majority Leader Senator Chuck Schumer said he would make an outstanding jurist and he is uniquely qualified as a fit for the Southern District.