Pakistan former President Pervez Musharraf passed away; leaders pay condolences

General Pervez Musharraf, who was the former President of Pakistan, has passed away at the age of 79 in a hospital in Dubai, confirmed Pakistan's Geo News. Musharraf, who was in Dubai since March 2016, was undergoing treatment for amyloidosis. It is a rare disease that occurs when an abnormal protein, called amyloid, builds up in your organs and interferes with their normal function.

His family, on June 10, issued a statement on Twitter sating that he is at a stage where “recovery is not possible and organs are malfunctioning". “He is not on the ventilator. Has been hospitalized for the last 3 weeks due to a complication of his ailment (Amyloidosis). Going through a difficult stage where recovery is not possible and organs are malfunctioning. Pray for ease in his daily living.”

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani expressed deep sorrow over the former president's death and extended condolences to the grieving family. "May God grant the deceased a high rank and give patience to the family," Dawn reported. Indian politician and Member of the Lok Sabha, Shashi Tharoor tweets, "Pervez Musharraf, Former Pakistani President, Dies of Rare Disease": once an implacable foe of India, he became a real force for peace 2002-2007. I met him annually in those days at the @un (United Nations) &found him smart, engaging & clear in his strategic thinking. RIP."

Musharraf got married in 1968 and has two children, a son and a daughter.

