Pakistan former President Pervez Musharraf passed away; leaders pay condolences

Moneycontrol News
Feb 05, 2023 / 12:43 PM IST

His family, June 10, issued a statement on Twitter stating that he is at a stage where “recovery is not possible and organs are malfunctioning"

Pakistan former President Pervez Musharraf passed away in Dubai, after a prolonged illness.

General Pervez Musharraf, who was the former President of Pakistan, has passed away at the age of 79 in a hospital in Dubai, confirmed Pakistan's Geo News. Musharraf, who was in Dubai since March 2016, was undergoing treatment for amyloidosis. It is a rare disease that occurs when an abnormal protein, called amyloid, builds up in your organs and interferes with their normal function.

His family, on June 10, issued a statement on Twitter sating that he is at a stage where “recovery is not possible and organs are malfunctioning". “He is not on the ventilator. Has been hospitalized for the last 3 weeks due to a complication of his ailment (Amyloidosis). Going through a difficult stage where recovery is not possible and organs are malfunctioning. Pray for ease in his daily living.”

