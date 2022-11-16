 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Oil prices slide after Druzhba crude pipeline resumes flows

Reuters
Nov 16, 2022 / 08:22 PM IST

Brent Crude futures fell $1.88, or 2%, to $91.98 a barrel by 1418 GMT, and U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures slid $2.29, or 2.6%, to $84.63 a barrel.

Oil prices fell sharply on Wednesday as Russian oil shipments via the Druzhba pipeline to Hungary restarted, prompting the reversal of earlier gains following an attack on an oil tanker off the coast of Oman.

Both benchmarks rose sharply earlier in the session after a tanker was hit off the coast of Oman on Tuesday, sustaining minor damage, highlighting the geopolitical risks in the world's busiest routes for oil shipments.

Three maritime sources told Reuters that a drone was suspected to have attacked the tanker. An Israeli official said Iran was responsible for the attack, using a Shahed-136 drone, the type it has been supplying to Russia for use in Ukraine.

Prices then retreated after Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Wednesday that flows through the Druzhba pipeline which carries Russian oil to Hungary had resumed following a brief outage.

Oil supply to parts of Eastern and Central Europe via a section of the Druzhba pipeline were temporarily suspended on Tuesday for technical reasons, according to oil pipeline operators in Hungary and Slovakia.