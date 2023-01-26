 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Nokia says is gaining market share, sees 2023 growth

Reuters
Jan 26, 2023 / 02:10 PM IST

Lundmark said Nokia saw another year of growth ahead in 2023, in sharp contrast with its main rival Ericsson.

Nokia on Thursday beat quarterly operating profit expectations and forecast higher 2023 sales as the Finnish telecom equipment maker said it had been able to gain market share, benefitting from 5G roll-out in countries such as India.

"We are taking market share now," Chief Executive Pekka Lundmark told Reuters, adding the growth was broad-based and calling India "the highlight of this story".

Nokia shares opened up 5.8% in Helsinki.

