 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

Nokia, Kyndryl extend partnership for private 5G factory networks

Reuters
Feb 14, 2023 / 10:58 AM IST

Big technology firms have been partnering with telecom gear makers such as Nokia to sell private 5G networks to customers, mostly in the manufacturing business, but only a few companies have been able to get any traction in the business that is expected to grow by billions of dollars every year.

Nokia

Nokia and Kyndryl have extended their partnership for three years after clocking up more than 100 customers for automating factories using 5G wireless networks, following their first tie-up a year earlier.

Big technology firms have been partnering with telecom gear makers such as Nokia to sell private 5G networks to customers, mostly in the manufacturing business, but only a few companies have been able to get any traction in the business that is expected to grow by billions of dollars every year.

"We grew the business significantly last year with the number of customers and number of networks," Chris Johnson, head of Nokia's enterprise business, told Reuters.

The companies said some customers were now coming back to put private networks into more of their factories after the initial one.