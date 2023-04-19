 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsWorld

No more red envelopes: Netflix to end DVD-by-mail business

Reuters
Apr 19, 2023 / 07:30 AM IST

The company said its DVD rental business had been shrinking and it will not be able to continue to offer quality service. Netflix will ship the last discs on Sept. 29.

No more red envelopes: Netflix to end DVD-by-mail business 

Netflix Inc is winding down its DVD-by-mail business, the company said in a blog post on Tuesday, ending the service it started around 25 years ago.

The company said its DVD rental business had been shrinking and it will not be able to continue to offer quality service. Netflix will ship the last discs on Sept. 29.

"Those iconic red envelopes changed the way people watched shows and movies at home - and they paved the way for the shift to streaming," Netflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos said in a blog post announcing the DVD service had entered its "final season."

Netflix co-founder Marc Randolph described in his autobiography how he and co-founder Reed Hastings had flirted with the idea of challenging Blockbuster Video with mail-order VHS cassettes, but it would have cost too much. They instead landed on a more cost-effective proposition: DVDs sold and rented online.