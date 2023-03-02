 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

Nikki Haley says Pakistan is home to at least a dozen terrorist organisations; should not receive any aid from US

PTI
Mar 02, 2023 / 09:26 AM IST

The 51-year-old two-term Governor of South Carolina and the former US Ambassador to the United Nations formally launched her 2024 presidential bid last month.

Nikki Haley

Indian-American Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley has said that Pakistan is home to at least a dozen terrorist organisations and it should not receive any aid from the US, ramping up her attack on America's adversaries.

The 51-year-old two-term Governor of South Carolina and the former US Ambassador to the United Nations formally launched her 2024 presidential bid last month.

"Pakistan is home to at least a dozen terrorist organisations. #CutEveryCent," Haley tweeted Wednesday.

Over the past few days, Haley has been speaking on US foreign policy and asserting that the US should not give any financial assistance to countries that are friends and allies of China and Russia.