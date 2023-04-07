 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
NASA, SpaceX launch first space-based air quality instrument

Moneycontrol News
Apr 07, 2023 / 10:54 AM IST

The instrument was built by Ball Aerospace and integrated onto Intelsat 40E by Maxar.

USA’s National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) in collaboration with Elon Musk's SpaceX on April 7 launched an air-quality monitor called TEMPO or Tropospheric Emissions Monitoring of Pollution instrument.

"The NASA-Smithsonian instrument TEMPO is the first space-based tool to monitor major air pollutants hourly in high spatial resolution – down to four square miles – in a region stretching from the Atlantic to the Pacific and from the Canadian oil sands to below Mexico City, encompassing the entire continental United States," said NASA in a media advisory.

Taking to Twitter, NASA said TEMPO is merely the size of a dishwasher and yet powerful enough to observe air pollutants across North America down to a resolution of 10 square km.

Further, it also confirmed a successful spacecraft separation.

Liftoff took place from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. The instrument is a payload on the satellite Intelsat 40E. It was built by Ball Aerospace and integrated onto Intelsat 40E by Maxar.