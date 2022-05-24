 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

Moscow not sure it needs resumed ties with West, will work on ties with China: Sergei Lavrov

Reuters
May 24, 2022 / 06:14 AM IST

"If they (the West) want to offer something in terms of resuming relations, then we will seriously consider whether we will need it or not," Lavrov said in a speech, according to a transcript on the foreign ministry's website.

Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov

Russia's Foreign Minister said on Monday that Moscow will consider offers of re-establishing ties with the West and think whether that is needed, but will focus on developing ties with China.

"If they (the West) want to offer something in terms of resuming relations, then we will seriously consider whether we will need it or not," Lavrov said in a speech, according to a transcript on the foreign ministry's website.

He also said Moscow's goal now is to further develop ties with China.

"Now that the West has taken a 'dictator's position', our economic ties with China will grow even faster," Lavrov said.

Reuters
TAGS: #Lavrov #Moscow #Russia #World News
first published: May 24, 2022 06:14 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.