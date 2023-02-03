 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Meta evokes big tech’s glory days with biggest surge since 2013

Bloomberg
Feb 03, 2023 / 07:12 AM IST

The Facebook owner’s stock surged 23%, its biggest jump since 2013, to help it briefly trade over $500 billion in market capitalization.

File photo of Meta Platforms Inc. CEO Mark Zuckerberg

A spectacular turnaround in Meta Platforms Inc.’s stock is bringing back flashes of Big Tech heydays.

The Facebook owner’s stock surged 23%, its biggest jump since 2013, to help it briefly trade over $500 billion in market capitalization. The latest rally comes after Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg pledged Wednesday to make the social-media company leaner. Analysts welcomed the move, with at least three brokerages upgrading their recommendations on the stock after the earnings report.

Thursday’s gains help the company add more than $250 billion in market value since its November low, cementing its place as the best-performing stock on the S&P 500 Index in the last three months. The social media giant added about $88 billion to its market cap, its biggest ever single-session market value gain, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

“In future years we will probably look back at 2023 as the sentiment shift for META shares,” Barclays Plc analyst Ross Sandler wrote in a note, raising the price target to $260 from $165.