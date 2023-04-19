 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Meta begins second round of layoffs across Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram; employees in technical roles impacted

Moneycontrol News
Apr 19, 2023 / 08:53 PM IST

The Facebook parent company notified managers to prepare to announce job cuts on Wednesday, via a memo seen by Bloomberg News.

Meta Platforms Inc. commences company-wide layoffs on April 19 as it restructures teams and works toward founder Mark Zuckerberg’s goal of greater efficiency.

The social media giant is said to be letting go employees in the technical roles in its second round of layoffs, CNBC reported.

The Facebook parent company notified managers earlier in the day to prepare the announcement of job cuts via a memo seen by Bloomberg News. It indicated that Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram and Reality Labs — which houses the firm’s virtual reality efforts and Quest hardware — will all be impacted.

The company is yet to release an official statement confirming the move.

Multiple employees took to LinkedIn to share the news of their lay-off.