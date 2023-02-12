 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
World

Looting, unrest make rescue efforts harder as Turkey quake toll nears 26,000

Reuters
Feb 12, 2023 / 06:23 AM IST

UN aid chief Martin Griffiths described the earthquake as the worst event in 100 years in the region and predicted the death toll would at least double

Damaged and collapsed buildings in the earthquake-hit rebel-held town of Jandaris, Syria, on February 11, 2023. - Reuters

Exhausted rescuers pulled dwindling numbers of survivors from earthquake rubble in Turkey and Syria on Saturday five days after one of the region's worst natural disasters whose death toll neared 26,000 and looked set to rise far higher.

Some rescue operations were halted after reports of looting.

Facing questions over his handling of Turkey's most devastating earthquake since 1939, President Tayyip Erdogan promised to start rebuilding within weeks after he said hundreds of thousands of buildings were wrecked.

In Syria, the disaster hit hardest in the rebel-held northwest, leaving many homeless for a second time after already being displaced by the ongoing civil war.