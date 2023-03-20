 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Justice ministers meet in London to build support for ICC after Vladimir Putin warrant

Mar 20, 2023 / 06:09 AM IST

Russian President Vladimir Putin (FILE IMAGE)

Justice ministers from around the world will meet in London on Monday to discuss scaling up support for the International Criminal Court after it issued an arrest warrant last week for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The ICC accused Putin of the war crime of illegally deporting hundreds of children from Ukraine. Moscow rejects the charges, calling the move unacceptable and saying it has no legal force in Russia which is not an ICC member.

"We are gathering in London today united by one cause: to hold war criminals to account for the atrocities committed in Ukraine during this unjust, unprovoked and unlawful invasion," British Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab said.

"The UK, alongside the international community, will continue to provide the International Criminal Court with the funding, people and expertise to ensure justice is served."