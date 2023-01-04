 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

Japan to toughen border control for travellers from China, PM Fumio Kishida says

Reuters
Jan 04, 2023 / 11:33 AM IST

Additional measures will require pre-boarding negative coronavirus test results for passengers on direct flights from China, Kishida said, strengthening the existing emergency measures Japan started on Dec. 30.

China Covid-19 Crisis

Japan will toughen its COVID-19 border control measures for travellers from China effective Jan. 8, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Wednesday.

Additional measures will require pre-boarding negative coronavirus test results for passengers on direct flights from China, Kishida said, strengthening the existing emergency measures Japan started on Dec. 30.

Japan will continue to ask airlines to limit additional flights from China, Kishida also told a nationally televised New Year news conference.

Reuters
TAGS: #China #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Fumio Kishida #Japan
first published: Jan 4, 2023 11:33 am