Japan approves plan to open first casino to lure tourists

Associated Press
Apr 14, 2023 / 06:42 PM IST

Japan's government on Friday approved a controversial plan to open the country’s first casino in the city of Osaka as it seeks to lure more foreign tourists.

The casino resort is to include conference facilities, an exhibition hall, a hotel and a theater and is expected to open as early as autumn 2029, four years after Osaka hosts a World Expo.

"It is expected to contribute to the local economy and the economic growth of all of Japan after the Osaka-Kansai Expo and become a tourism hub for transmitting the charms of Japan," Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said at a meeting of the government’s IR, or integrated resort, promotion panel.

The panel said the plan meets the government’s requirements, including financial stability, contribution to the local economy and consideration of anti-addiction measures. It was formally approved by Land, Infrastructure and Transport Minister Tetsuo Saito.