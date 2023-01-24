 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Janet Yellen urges Zambia debt restructure after talks with China

Jan 24, 2023 / 08:11 AM IST

Janet Yellen added that Zambia's debt overhang was a drag on its whole economy and that China had been a barrier to resolving the southern African country's debt problem.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Monday during a visit to Zambia that it was critically important to restructure the country's debt, and she believes progress could be made after her frank talks with key creditor China last week.

Yellen added that Zambia's debt overhang was a drag on its whole economy and that China had been a barrier to resolving the southern African country's debt problem.

However, she said she was encouraged that progress could shortly become possible following her meeting with Chinese officials in Zurich last week.

"I specifically raised the issue with Zambia (with Chinese officials) and asked for their cooperation in trying to reach a speedy resolution. And our talks were constructive," Yellen said.