 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

In-Depth | What pushed Pakistan to the brink of economic collapse & why it concerns India

Mohammed Uzair Shaikh
Jan 29, 2023 / 08:36 PM IST

With inflation soaring to nearly 25 percent, and its interest rate at a 24-year-high of 17 percent, Pakistan appears to be crumbling.

Pakistan's food inflation has peaked to 35% (AP Photo)

Pakistan, described by the World Bank as south Asia's "weakest economy," has been battling skyrocketing inflation over the past few quarters. What adds to the country's woes is the depleting forex reserves, which have nose-dived to an all-time low of $3.1 billion per the official data shared on January 28. Alarm bells rang loud in Islamabad as the forex reserves  would be able to sustain imports for only two to three weeks.

On the other hand, inflation has doubled on-year to 24.5 percent, as per the numbers released for December 2022. Food prices have soared the most, with inflation in this category climbing 35 percent.

As desperate times call for desperate measures, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the country's central bank, raised the key lending rate by 100 basis points to a 24-year high of 17 percent, on January 23.