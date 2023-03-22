 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
ICC’s arrest warrant against Putin and US hypocrisy

Pranay Sharma
Mar 22, 2023 / 06:01 PM IST

Russian President Vladimir Putin (FILE IMAGE)

Twenty years after it launched a devastating war on Iraq resulting in the death of thousands of innocent people, a large section of the US population appears to have realised that it had made a huge mistake in invading the West Asian country. Ironically, the shift in America’s mood on Iraq coincided with the International Criminal Court (ICC) issuing an arrest warrant against Russian President Vladimir Putin for a similar invasion of Ukraine.

In a statement last week, the ICC said it had reasonable grounds to believe Putin committed the criminal acts directly, as well as working with others. It also accused him of failing to use his presidential powers to stop children being deported.

Moscow has denied the allegations and denounced the warrants as "outrageous".

US President Joseph Biden’s administration has cheered the ICC decision and welcomed it. But interestingly, the US does not encourage the court in The Hague to investigate alleged war crimes committed by the US during its long military campaigns in Iraq and Afghanistan.