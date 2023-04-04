 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
How Ari Emanuel bought his way to a $21 billion fighting empire

Apr 04, 2023 / 07:44 AM IST

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc.’s biggest business, Ultimate Fighting Championship, was thriving thanks to a lucrative TV rights deal with ESPN.

For the past year, Hollywood superagent Ari Emanuel has felt his company’s shares were undervalued by Wall Street.

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc.’s biggest business, Ultimate Fighting Championship, was thriving thanks to a lucrative TV rights deal with ESPN. Its original talent-management business, WME, was growing as rivals Creative Artists Agency and United Talent Agency closed deals that valued them at billions of dollars. All told, Emanuel figured Endeavor was worth far more than its $10.7 billion market value.

Unable to convince investors, the 62-year-old chief executive officer went hunting for what he does best: a big deal. Emanuel, who built Endeavor through more than two dozen acquisitions, agreed Monday to buy World Wrestling Entertainment Inc., the most popular wrestling league in the world.

Under the terms, Endeavor’s UFC division will merge with WWE in a transaction that the parties value at $21.4 billion. That includes an assumed $12 billion enterprise value for UFC. Endeavor will control 51% of the combined business, which will trade publicly, while WWE shareholders including Executive Chairman Vince McMahon will hold the rest.