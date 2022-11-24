 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Gucci's creative director Alessandro Michele to step down

Reuters
Nov 24, 2022 / 06:45 AM IST

"I am grateful to Alessandro for bringing so much of himself in this adventure," said François-Henri Pinault, chairman and CEO of Kering in a statement, referring to the designer's tenure as "an outstanding moment" in the label's history.

Creative director Alessandro Michele is leaving French luxury goods company Kering's (PRTP.PA) star label Gucci after seven years, Kering confirmed on Wednesday.

The designer's departure, which was first reported by Women's Wear Daily (WWD), citing unnamed sources, followed tensions between the designer and Kering's top management, a source told Reuters.

"There are times when paths part ways because of the different perspectives each one of us may have. Today an extraordinary journey ends for me, lasting more than twenty years, within a company to which I have tirelessly dedicated all my love and creative passion," said Michele.

A former accessories designer, Michele is credited with reviving Gucci's popularity with flamboyant and gender-fluid styles.
Michele's departure comes as the key holiday season approaches and the January fashion shows.

After pulling back during the pandemic, Gucci plans to return to a full fashion calendar next year, with six collections.