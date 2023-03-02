G20: Russia-Ukraine proves obstacle to joint statement as India issues Chair's Summary again

The Russia-Ukraine issue proved a gap too far to bridge for the G20 foreign ministers as India was forced to issue a Chair's Summary and Outcome Document for the second meeting in a row.

"There were a very large number of issues on which there was agreement," External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said in a briefing on March 2.

"There was a considerable meeting of minds... If we had had a perfect meeting of minds on all issues and captured it fully, then obviously it would have been a collective statement. But there were issues...concerning the Ukraine conflict, on which there were divergences," Jaishankar added.

The issuance of a Chair's Summary and Outcome Document at the end of the Foreign Ministers' Meeting follows a similar conclusion last week after the meeting of Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors was also unable to reach a consensus over a communique, or a joint statement, due to opposition from Russia and China over the characterisation of the conflict in Ukraine.

