 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

FTC likely to file lawsuit to block Microsoft bid for Activision

Reuters
Nov 24, 2022 / 07:00 AM IST

A lawsuit challenging the deal is not guaranteed, and the FTC's four commissioners have yet to vote out a complaint or meet with lawyers for the companies, the report said, adding that the FTC staff reviewing the deal are skeptical of the companies' arguments.

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is likely to file an antitrust lawsuit to block Microsoft Corp's $69 billion takeover bid for video game publisher Activision Blizzard Inc, Politico reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

A lawsuit challenging the deal is not guaranteed, and the FTC's four commissioners have yet to vote out a complaint or meet with lawyers for the companies, the report said, adding that the FTC staff reviewing the deal are skeptical of the companies' arguments.

The FTC did not immediately respond to requests for comment from Reuters.

"We are committed to continuing to work cooperatively with regulators around the globe to allow the transaction to proceed, but won't hesitate to fight to defend the transaction if required," an Activision Blizzard spokesperson said. Any suggestion that the transaction could lead to anticompetitive effects is "completely absurd," the spokesperson added.

Shares of Activision fell about 2% in extended trading after closing 1% higher.

Microsoft, maker of the Xbox game console, announced in January the deal to buy Activision, the maker of "Call of Duty" and "Candy Crush" games, in the biggest gaming industry deal in history as global technology giants staked their claims to a virtual future.