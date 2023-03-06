 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Foxconn races to become an EV player and the clock is ticking

Reuters
Mar 06, 2023 / 09:35 AM IST

Foxconn wants to do for electric vehicles (EVs) what it has done with the iPhone, but first, it needs to find the next Apple - and fast.

The Taiwanese contract manufacturer faces competition in the market for creating white-label EVs that can be tailor-made for clients, whether that's a major automaker or a delivery provider or any other company.

And while the electronics giant brings established strengths to the mostly loss-making EV industry, Foxconn needs to win a big contract to prove it can ride the wave of disruption, analysts say.

Foxconn, formally called Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd, will provide an update on its EV manufacturing business when it reports results on March 15.