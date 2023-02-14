 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna moves fast like Elon Musk while forging own path on EVs

Bloomberg
Feb 14, 2023 / 07:00 AM IST

Speaking at Ferrari’s Maranello headquarters, Vigna, 53, credited Tesla with accelerating change within an industry steeped in engine cylinders.

Benedetto Vigna in his office at Maranello. Photographer: Francesca Volpi/Bloomberg

One turns 20 this year, the other shipped its first car shortly after World War II. The former wants to bring sustainable transportation to the masses, while the latter sells speed and extravagance to the world’s wealthiest. One’s cars quietly whir, and the other’s roar.

Tesla Inc. and Ferrari NV have little in common, and won’t for another few years. But in one of the few interviews he’s given since becoming chief executive officer of the Italian supercar manufacturer 17 months ago, Ferrari Chief Executive Officer Benedetto Vigna complimented the electric vehicle maker led by Elon Musk while drawing clear distinctions between their respective paths forward.

Speaking at Ferrari’s Maranello headquarters, Vigna, 53, credited Tesla with accelerating change within an industry steeped in engine cylinders. The executive who pioneered sensors used in billions of iPhones discussed how Ferrari will navigate the shift to batteries from combustion engines, the runaway success of the brand’s newest model line and the future of luxury.

Here are excerpts from the conversation that have been edited and condensed for length and clarity: