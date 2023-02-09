 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

Explainer: Why was the Turkey-Syria earthquake so bad?

Reuters
Feb 09, 2023 / 07:11 AM IST

Here is what scientists said happened beneath the earth's surface and what to expect in the aftermath.

Search still on: Rescuers still search for survivors after the deadly earthquake in Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

The magnitude 7.8 earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria on Monday is likely to be one of the deadliest this decade, seismologists said, with a more than 100 km (62 miles) rupture between the Anatolian and Arabian plates.

Here is what scientists said happened beneath the earth's surface and what to expect in the aftermath:

WHERE DID THE EARTHQUAKE ORIGINATE?

The epicentre was about 26 km east of the Turkish city of Nurdagi at a depth of about 18 km on the East Anatolian Fault. The quake radiated towards the northeast, bringing devastation to central Turkey and Syria.