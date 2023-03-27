 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Explained | The widespread protests against Israel PM Netanyahu’s judicial reform plan

Pranay Sharma
Mar 27, 2023 / 05:43 PM IST

A proposed Netanyahu government law will allow a simple majority in Parliament to override supreme court rulings and enable politicians to appoint justices to the bench. Ordinary Israelis have erupted in fury at the move. Defense minister Yoav Gallant, who asked Netanyahu not to move ahead with the law, was dismissed, fuelling the protests.

The ongoing protests in Israel intensified on Sunday after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sacked defence minister Yoav Gallant for asking him to halt his controversial plan to overhaul the judicial system.

The Netanyahu government plans to allow a simple majority of 61 in the 120-seat Knesset (Israeli parliament) to override supreme court rulings and allow politicians to appoint justices to the bench, a process that is now carried out by a committee of nine experts.

Protests in the country began in early January after the government announced plans to reform the judicial system. Since then, more and more Israelis have joined agitations against the move across the country.

On March 26, protesters blocked the Ayalon highway, blocking traffic for hours in Tel Aviv.