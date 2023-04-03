Etihad Airways flight makes emergency landing in Bengaluru airport after drop in cabin pressure

An Etihad Airways flight, which took off with 200 passengers from Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru, made an emergency landing after witnessing a drop in cabin pressure forcing the pilots to return. The aircraft was headed to Abu Dhabi when this technical issue was detected, which led to a delay of more than four hours for the flight.

Sources at Bengaluru airport confirmed that Etihad Airways flight EY237 from Bengaluru to Abu Dhabi took off on April 2 at 9:07 pm. After the detection of the drop in cabin pressure, the pilots alerted the air traffic control (ATC) tower and the flight was asked to return to the airport.

The aircraft took a turn over the area of Nandi Hills and made an emergency landing a little before 10 pm. All passengers and crew members on board were safe.

An inspection of the aircraft was done after the emergency landing by engineers on the tarmac. The snag was mended and the flight was later cleared for the journey. This inspection caused the flight to delay for over four hours and the flight that was otherwise supposed to reach Abu Dhabi at 11:30 pm on April 2, reached the UAE capital at 4 am on April 3.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the news.

Moneycontrol News