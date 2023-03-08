 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Embattled Sharif govt looks to curtail chances of Imran Khan returning to power through arrest in Toshakhana case

Pranay Sharma
Mar 08, 2023 / 06:57 AM IST

They fear that if Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf wins elections in both, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab provinces, it could set the template for his sweeping victory in the parliamentary elections too.

Imran Khan is accused of selling off many of the gifts that he received from foreign leaders when he was prime minister. (Illustration: Moneycontrol)

The political drama surrounding the attempt to arrest Imran Khan could be directly linked to the April-end Assembly elections in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) and the country’s most populous province, Punjab.

On Sunday, the government sent a police team to Khan’s Zaman Park residence in Lahore to arrest and bring him before Court in the pending Toshakhana case.

The case accuses Imran Khan of selling off many of the gifts that he received from foreign leaders when he was prime minister. As per tradition, such gifts are the property of the State and should be kept in the government toshakhana or treasury.

Though the police team left without him when his supporters prevented it from entering his residence on the plea that he was not at home, it may return soon to arrest him.