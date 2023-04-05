 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Elon Musk’s month pushing Twitter Blue failed to win many subscribers

Bloomberg
Apr 05, 2023 / 06:44 AM IST

Only 116,000 people signed up for the service of 2.6 million people who visited the Twitter Blue sales page on the web in March, according to estimates by SimiliarWeb, which analyzes internet traffic.

Twitter Inc. is struggling to sell users on its new subscription product, Twitter Blue, according to a new report.

Twitter owner Elon Musk had said that starting this month, only subscribers to Twitter Blue would be eligible for verification check marks, previously reserved for public figures. In March, when a person who got a check through the old system logged onto Twitter, they sometimes received a message encouraging them to sign up to pay for Twitter Blue in order to keep their status.

The change in rules was expected to cause an uptick in subscriptions. Recently, Musk decided to give some verified users more time to decide whether to pay him.