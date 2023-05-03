 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsWorld

Elon Musk threatens to reassign NPR Twitter account, NPR says

Reuters
May 03, 2023 / 09:07 AM IST

Elon Musk suggested that he would reassign the network's main account, under the @NPR handle, to another organization or person, NPR said.

Elon Musk threatens to reassign NPR Twitter account, NPR says

Twitter chief Elon Musk has "threatened" to reassign National Public Radio's Twitter account to another company, the U.S.-based broadcaster said on Tuesday.

Musk suggested that he would reassign the network's main account, under the @NPR handle, to another organization or person, NPR said.

NPR stopped posting content to its 52 official Twitter feeds last month in protest against a Twitter designation that implied government involvement in its editorial content.

Musk, in an email to an NPR reporter, asked about its engagement with Twitter, the public broadcaster said.