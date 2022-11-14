 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Elon Musk says Twitter to soon enable organizations to identify their associated accounts

Reuters
Nov 14, 2022 / 06:53 AM IST

Twitter's billionaire owner Elon Musk on Sunday said that Twitter will soon enable organizations to identify twitter accounts associated with them as the new Twitter owner continues to find ways to limit fake accounts on the platform.

"Rolling out soon," Musk in a tweet on Sunday said. "Twitter will enable organizations to identify which other Twitter accounts are actually associated with them."

He did not elaborate.

The social media platform paused its recently announced $8 blue check subscription service on Friday as fake accounts mushroomed, and new owner Elon Musk brought back the "official" badge to some users of the social media platform.

Fake accounts purporting to be big brands have popped up with the blue check since the new roll-out, including Musk's Tesla and SpaceX, as well as Roblox, Nestle and Lockheed Martin .

Musk in a tweet yesterday said that Twitter Blue will probably "come back end of next week".