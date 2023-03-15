 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Dick Fosbury, 76, whose ‘flop’ transformed the high jump, is dead

New York Times
Mar 15, 2023 / 10:03 AM IST

The cause was lymphoma, a spokesperson announced on Instagram.

Dick Fosbury

Dick Fosbury, a gangly civil engineering student who shocked his peers, delighted sports fans and started a revolution in competitive high jumping with his backward leaps, died Sunday at a nursing facility in Salt Lake City. He was 76.

Fosbury’s claim to fame was a signature jumping style: the “Fosbury Flop.” With a running start at a raised bar, he launched himself back first, seemed to hover for a moment parallel with the ground, and landed approximately on the back of his neck.

The technique has been compared to a corpse being pushed out of a window. Like Fred Astaire dancing on the ceiling, Fosbury’s flopping struck many onlookers as residing somewhere between a physical feat and a joke. At the 1968 Summer Olympics in Mexico City, the crowd oohed, aahed and laughed watching Fosbury compete.