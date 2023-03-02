 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Delta pilots ratify new contract, raise 'the bar' for rival airlines

Reuters
Mar 02, 2023 / 10:10 AM IST

The Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA), which represents Delta's pilots, said on Wednesday that 78% of the carrier's pilots voted in favor of the contract.

Pilots at Delta Air Lines (DAL.N) have ratified a new contract that includes over $7 billion in cumulative increases in pay and benefits over four years and is widely expected to be a benchmark for contract negotiations at rival carriers.

Both American Airlines (AAL.O) and United Airlines (UAL.O) have promised an "industry-leading" contract to their pilots. As a result, their pilots say that any proposal seen as inferior to Delta's will likely have no takers.

"Delta has raised the bar," said Dennis Tajer, a spokesman for American's pilots union. "Repairing a pilot's work life balance and the scheduling practices under which they are flying are the core issues along with the compensation."