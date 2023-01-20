 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Delayed bill: Grieving families of victims of Yeti Airlines plane crash in Nepal could miss out on millions in compensation

Jan 20, 2023 / 04:46 PM IST

On January 15, a Yeti Airlines aircraft crashed into a gorge near the newly-built airport in Pokhara, killing all the 72 passengers on board, including five Indians, in the country's worst air disaster in 30 years.

The grieving families of the victims of the Yeti Airlines plane crash are likely to lose out on millions in compensation because the Nepal government has not ratified the crucial air carriers' liability and insurance draft bill, according to a media report on Friday.

In 2020, Nepal finalised a draft bill on a system of liability for domestic flyers, two years after adopting the Montreal Convention 1999 that makes airlines liable in case of death or injury to passengers, The Kathmandu Post reported.

The air carriers' liability and insurance draft bill has proposed a five-fold increase in compensation in case of death or injury, the report said.

As per the planned law, domestic airlines have to pay a minimum compensation of USD 100,000 for the injury or death of a passenger, it said.

Currently, the minimum compensation for airline passenger death on a domestic flight in Nepal is USD 20,000, the report said.