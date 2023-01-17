 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Davos 2023: China reopens its doors with investment pitch to global elite

Reuters
Jan 17, 2023 / 08:58 PM IST

China's Vice-Premier Liu He welcomed foreign investment and declared his country open to the world on Tuesday after three years of pandemic isolation.

Liu's explicit pitch to global leaders gathered in Davos made it clear China wants international investors to play a key role in Beijing's attempts to revive its slowing economy.

"Foreign investments are welcome in China, and the door to China will only open up further," Liu, a top economic tsar and confidant of President Xi Jinping, said.

His speech to the World Economic Forum's (WEF) annual meeting mentioned "strengthening international cooperation" and "maintaining world peace" 11 times.

Liu made his speech as the release of new population data sounded an alarm on a demographic crisis with profound implications for the world's second largest economy.

New GDP data also showed economic growth slumped in 2022 to the worst level in nearly half a century.