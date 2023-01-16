 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Davos 2023 | Bharat Forge to make additional 700 MW of renewable energy: Amit Kalyani, Deputy MD

Bhavya Dilipkumar
Jan 16, 2023 / 09:31 PM IST

Renewable energy and EV players are wanting to quickly start buying green steel-based products for their own consumption

Auto components maker Bharat Forge Ltd is planning to increase the production of renewable energy by 700 megawatts (MW) and its green steel production capacity to 100 percent from 30 percent now, as the firm is witnessing strong demand from the renewable and electric vehicle (EV) sectors.

"We launched our green steel in December last year, where one of our plants was converted to produce green steel. Today, around 30 percent capacity is green steel. By the end of this year, 100 percent of our capacity will be green steel," said Amit Kalyani, Deputy Managing Director at Bharat Forge.

Renewable energy and EV players are wanting to very quickly start buying green steel-based products for their consumption, he added.
Bharat Forge plans to make three lakh tonnes of green steel in the initially and then add to it at different locations, Kalyani said.

At the Group level, Bharat Forge has so far invested for development of about 200 MW of renewable energy.

Green steel is steel manufactured without the use of fossil fuels. It is produced by using low-carbon energy sources, such as hydrogen, coal gasification or electricity rather than coal-fired plants.