Cuba wins China debt relief, new funds

Nov 27, 2022 / 08:24 PM IST

Cuba Economy Minister Alejandro Gil said the latter had also donated $100 million to help the country cope with basic goods shortages and an energy crisis worsened by Hurricane Ian, which decimated western Pinar del Rio province in late September.

Cuba remained in the dark early on September 28 after Hurricane Ian knocked out its power grid and devastated some of the country’s most important tobacco farms when it hit the island’s western tip as a major storm. (Image: AP)

China has agreed to restructure Cuban debt and provide new trade and investment credits to the beleaguered Caribbean Island nation after a meeting in Peking between the two Communist countries leaders.

Gil was speaking in an interview with official media traveling with President Miguel Diaz-Canel as he returned home over the weekend from a tour of Algeria, Russia, Turkey and China.

Chinese trade and investment has slowed in recent years due to Cubas failure to meet restructured debt payments according to analysts and diplomats, a situation worsened by tighter U.S. sanctions, the pandemic and domestic economic inefficiencies.

We are going to find mutually acceptable formulas for the ordering and restructuring of debts, Gil said.

Analysts estimate the debt in the billions of dollars, although no official figures are available.