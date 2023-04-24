 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Consumer protection bodies to investigate ChatGPT, others

Reuters
Apr 24, 2023 / 06:50 PM IST

The European Consumer Organisation (BEUC) has joined the chorus of concern about ChatGPT and other artificial intelligence chatbots, calling on EU consumer protection agencies to investigate the technology and the potential harm to individuals.

The growing popularity of Microsoft-backed Open AI's ChatGPT, which can mimic humans and create text and images based on prompts, has spurred others such as Alphabet's Google, Amazon's cloud division AWS and Meta Platforms to announce similar tools.

BEUC, the umbrella group for 46 consumer organisations from 32 countries, set out its worries in separate letters earlier this month to the network of consumer safety authorities (CSN network) and to the network of consumer protection authorities (CPC network).

The lobby group said content produced by the chatbots which appears true and reliable but is often factually incorrect, can mislead consumers and also result in deceptive advertising. It said younger consumers and children are more vulnerable to such risks.