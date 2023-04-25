 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Coinbase files legal challenge to push SEC to write rules on crypto

Reuters
Apr 25, 2023 / 06:26 AM IST

Coinbase Global Inc filed a petition on Monday in an effort to compel the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to create new rules for digital assets, the company said in a blog post, in the latest escalation of the cryptocurrency exchange’s tensions with the securities regulator.

Coinbase filed a petition for rulemaking with the SEC last year in which it urged the regulator to provide clarity on the circumstances under which a digital asset is a security and create a new market structure framework that is compatible with cryptocurrencies.

The SEC has not responded publicly to that petition, which led to Coinbase filing the legal challenge, said Coinbase Chief Legal Officer Paul Grewal in the blog post.

"Coinbase and other crypto companies are facing potential regulatory enforcement actions from the SEC, even though we have not been told how the SEC believes the law applies to our business," said Grewal.