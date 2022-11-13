 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

China's vice minister for culture Li Qun visits Nepal

PTI
Nov 13, 2022 / 03:19 PM IST

Li also participated in a training for Nepali people on Chinese culture and literature organised at the China Culture Centre in Kathmandu.

China's Vice Minister for Culture and Tourism Li Qun, who has arrived in Nepal on a five-day trip, visited Durbar Square in Kathmandu where he inspected the heritage site jointly reconstructed by the two countries.

The site was damaged during the 2015 earthquakes.

Li, who is leading a delegation of Chinese officials, on Saturday visited Durbar Square in Kathmandu where he inspected the heritage site jointly reconstructed by Nepal and China.

Li also participated in a training for Nepali people on Chinese culture and literature organised at the China Culture Centre in Kathmandu.

While Li's visit is seen as significant as it comes eight days before the November 20 Parliamentary and Provincial elections, the Nepalese foreign ministry sources said that there are no official meetings with the ministers except with Minister for Tourism and Culture Jeevan Ram Shrestha.

The Chinese delegation will also inspect Bhaktapur Durbar Square, visit Swayambhunath, Patan Durbar Square and National Museum in Kathmandu.

 

PTI
TAGS: #China #Nepal #Politics #world
first published: Nov 13, 2022 03:19 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.