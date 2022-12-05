 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
China’s covid pivot accelerates as cities ease testing rules

Bloomberg
Dec 05, 2022 / 09:17 AM IST

The financial hub of Shanghai, which saw a gruelling two-month lockdown earlier in the year, scrapped PCR testing requirements to enter outdoor public venues such as parks or use public transportation starting Monday, city authorities said in a statement.

Epidemic-prevention workers in protective suits stand guard at a residential compound as outbreaks of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) continue in Beijing, China. (Image: Reuters)

Chinese authorities eased Covid testing requirements across major cities over the weekend as Beijing appears to be engineering a gradual shift away from its strict Covid Zero policy amid elevated cases and public protests.

Measures will “continue to be optimized and adjusted” in line with national policy and the local situation, according to the statement.

Hangzhou, home to tech giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., also dropped testing requirements to enter most public venues including offices and supermarkets and to take public transportation. Tests will no longer be required to purchase certain medicines, city authorities said in a statement.

Shanghai and Hangzhou joined other top-tier cities such as Beijing, Shenzhen and Guangzhou in relaxing curbs in recent days. Government officials over the past week signaled a transition away from the harshest Covid containment measures, which have weighed on the economy and prompted thousands of demonstrators to take to the streets to voice their anger.

The easing comes after Chinese Vice Premier Sun Chunlan said last week that the country’s pandemic control has entered a new phase. Confronted with evolving challenges and tasks, the government will take small, consistent steps to optimize Covid measures, she said.